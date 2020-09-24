Rescue Operations In Bhiwandi Building Collapse Called Off, 41 Dead

A total of 41 bodies have been recovered from the debris and 25 people have been rescued. (File)

Rescue operations at the site of the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra have been called off as the death count rose to 41, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said today.

The rescue operations, which had gone on for three days were called off at 11:45 am today.

A total of 41 bodies have been recovered from the debris and 25 people have been rescued by the NDRF.

The three-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident.