The Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from 23rd January instead of 24th January to include the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, sources told NDTV.

"This is in line with Modi Government's focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture," the sources added.

The Narendra Modi government had earlier started the celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as Parakram Divas.