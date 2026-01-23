Republic Day 2026: List Of Items Prohibited For Spectators At Kartavya Path Parade

Republic Day is one of the most important days in India, celebrated every year on January 26th. People across the country mark the occasion with flag hoisting events at schools, colleges, and workplaces. Just like every year, Indians are eagerly waiting for the Republic Day Parade 2026, which is a highlight of the celebrations.

Preparations are in full swing for the Republic Day Parade to be held on January 26th in Delhi. Special arrangements have been made this year to ensure maximum viewing.

Many families watch the parade on television, while others prefer to experience the excitement in person by visiting Rajpath, officially known as Kartavya Path. Before attending the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path, it's important to know what items are prohibited.

List Of Items Restricted At Kartavya Path Parade

Spectators cannot bring sharp or pointed objects, such as knives, scissors, nail clippers, or blades.

Cigarettes, bidis, gutkha, tobacco, and liquor bottles are also prohibited.

Lighters, matches, and other flammable materials are also prohibited.

Large bags or backpacks are prohibited, and food and drinks are generally prohibited.

Drones, professional cameras, or recording equipment are also prohibited in the parade area.

Instructions To Follow

After learning about the prohibited items, spectators should also know what essential items to bring to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable visit. Those who have already purchased tickets should carefully read the instructions on the back of their tickets. Rules change slightly every year for security reasons, so it's important to stay updated before attending.