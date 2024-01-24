Why Is Republic Day Parade Celebrated On The Kartavya Path Every Year?

'Rajpath' was renamed 'Kartavya Path' in September 2022

India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, which is a significant moment in the nation's history. It is the day when the newly adopted Constitution came into force and India became a republic in 1950.

The focal point of the Republic Day celebrations is the impressive Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi. This grand event showcases India's military strength with marching contingents from all three branches of the armed forces, impressive displays of military equipment, and thrilling performances by motorcycle teams. This year, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been invited to attend India's Republic Day celebrations.

Why is Republic Day celebrated on Kartavya Path?

Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate - holds historical significance as it played an important rolein India's struggle for independence. This ceremonial boulevard was first known as Kingsway, a central axis in the city of New Delhi built after the British Raj shifted its capital here from Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1911. Soon after independence, Kingsway was renamed Rajpath, and Queensway running perpendicular to it was rechristened as Janpath.

From witnessing the dawn of Independence to playing host to annual Republic Day celebrations over the last seven decades, Rajpath has been privy to colonial rule and basked in the glory of a free, democratic nation. The route is a symbol of India's journey from colonial rule to a sovereign democratic republic.

When was Rajpath's name changed to Kartavya Path?

'Rajpath' was renamed 'Kartavya Path' in September 2022 and inaugurated as part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue by PM Modi shortly after. According to the government, it symbolised a shift from the erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to the Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

In his address after the inauguration, PM Modi said Kingsway or Rajpath, a "symbol of slavery", has now been consigned to history and has been erased forever.

Time and venue of the Republic Day Parade 2024

Time: 10:00 am (Commencement time: 9:30 am)

Venue: The parade starts from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan and makes its way along the Kartavya Path, passing India Gate on its way to the Red Fort, covering a distance of over five kilometres.

The seating capacity at the venue is 77,000, of which 42,000 seats are reserved for the general public.