Republic Day 2024: Chief Guest This Year, Celebrations And More. FAQs Answered

Republic Day 2024 parade will commence at 9:30 am.

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26th. It is the day when the newly adopted Constitution came into force and India became a republic in 1950. The annual Republic Day celebrations involve the unfurling of the national flag by the President, who presides over the Republic Day parade. The Republic Day celebrations last for three days, and they end with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.

Here are some Frequently asked questions about the Republic Day

Why is January 26 marked Republic Day?

India gained independence on August 15, 1947. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on this day, marking the birth of the Indian Republic. The day was declared a national holiday after being recognised as the Republic Day of India.

What happens during the Republic Day Parade?

Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. A grand parade displaying our rich cultural and military heritage is showcased in the national capital, which is attended by honourable dignitaries from other countries, Indian politicians, as well as the general public. Various states and Union Territories showcase culture and heritage, among other themes, through colourful tableaux.

What is the time and venue of the Republic Day Parade 2024?

Time: 10:00 am (Commencement time: 9:30 am)

Venue: The parade sets out from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Palace) and follows Rajpath past India Gate to the Red Fort. Its route is more than five kilometres long.

Who is the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2024?

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been invited to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. This is, notably the 6th time, a French leader will be the Chief guest at Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital. Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest.

What is special about this year's Parade?

This year's Republic Day parade will feature two all-women contingents from the defence forces marching. "One contingent, consisting of 144 personnel, will comprise all women soldiers, with 60 from the Army and the remainder from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy," stated defence officials.

What is the Republic Day 2024 theme?

The 2024 Republic Day theme is ''India – Mother of Democracy'' and ''Viksit Bharat'' (Developed India).

Who was the first chief guest at the Republic Day parade?

Indonesian President Sukarno was the first chief guest of India's first Republic Day parade on January 26, 1950.

How to see the Republic Day Parade 2024 online and on TV?

The Republic Day parade with commentary will be aired on all Doordarshan channels. You can also check out the official YouTube Channel of Doordarshan or the Press Bureau of India to live stream the event on your mobile, PC, or smart TV.