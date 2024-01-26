Republic Day 2024: A Parade Of Many Firsts

On India's 75th Republic Day, the nation witnessed a grand parade that not only celebrated its rich heritage but also showcased several groundbreaking firsts. From a display of home-grown weaponry to women-only contingents, this year's Republic Day Parade was a spectacle of innovation and inclusivity.

A significant highlight of the parade was the emphasis on women in various roles. A remarkable departure from the norm, the parade featured an all-women tri-services contingent from the Army, Navy, and Air Force marching down the historic Kartyva Path. This symbolic gesture not only underscores the strides made by women in the armed forces but also serves as a powerful message of gender inclusivity and empowerment.

Making history in their own right, Major Jerry Blaize and Captain Supreetha CT became the first couple to march together in a Republic Day Parade.

The parade also showcased the talents of 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. Kartavya Path revebrated with music as 'Aavaahan', encompassing an exquisite symphony was at the forefront of the grand ceremonial parade. The distinguished band comprising of 112 women artists played a variety of folk and tribal percussion instruments, becoming a powerful symbol of women's strength and prowess.

The cultural extravaganza didn't stop there. The 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' installation was a visually stunning tribute to the saree, India's timeless gift to the world of fashion. This unique installation showcased nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path.

In a momentous aviation debut, the Indian Air Force's C-295 medium transport aircraft graced the skies over Kartyvapath during the Republic Day flypast. The indigenously-built Tejas aircraft also took flight in a formation of four, showcasing India's prowess in aviation technology.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in Delhi this morning. This year's parade was not just a commemoration of the past; but a bold step into the future, celebrating progress, unity, and the spirit of a resilient nation.