PM Modi said this Republic Day is special as it is being celebrated during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of the country's independence.

'I Wish We Move Forward Unitedly': PM Greets Nation On Republic Day

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day on Thursday and said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of the country's independence.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of independence.

"I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfill the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," PM Modi tweeted.

