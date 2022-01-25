Republic Day 2022 Tableux List: 21 States, UTs and Ministries To Participate

This year, the Republic Day parade will have 21 tableaux — 12 belonging to states and Union Territories, and 9 from various ministries. Due to limited time and space owing to COVID-19 protocols, the Centre selected only 21 tableaux for the parade this year. Let's take a look at what they have to offer.

Meghalaya: The tableau will commemorate the state's 50th anniversary and pay tribute to the women who founded cooperative organisations and self-help groups. Handicraft made of bamboo and cane will be seen in this tableau.

Haryana: The theme will be ‘Haryana Number One in Sports'. The state has brought laurels to the country by winning medals in many national and international sporting events including Olympics. A life-size replica of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be the main attraction.

Arunachal Pradesh: The tableau highlights the resistance of indigenous people in the state, particularly in the Siang region, known as Abor by the British, who had bravely fought against the British rule expansion in India.

Uttarakhand: This tableau, based on the theme ‘Pragati Ki Or Badhta Uttarakhand', seeks motivation from the recent developments and projects in the state in terms of connectivity and religious places.

Uttar Pradesh: The Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple as well as the state government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme will feature in the tableau.

Gujarat: The tableau will include tribal revolutionaries of the state.

Goa: Featuring diverse historical and natural landmarks, the theme of Goa's tableau will be ‘symbols of gone heritage.

Karnataka: This one will be based on the theme ‘Credo of Traditional Handicrafts'.

Chhattisgarh: The tableau will be on the state's ‘Godhan Nayay Yojna'.

Punjab: The role played by Punjab in India's freedom movement will be the focus here.

Maharashtra: The tableau of Maharashtra will highlight the state's biodiversity.

Jammu and Kashmir: The changing face of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of development will be the theme in the tableau.

Some of the other tableaux

A mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents, and a flypast by sophisticated helicopters from its aviation wings will be a part of the Indian Army's tableau.

The Ministry of Culture will showcase 150 years of Sri Aurobindo.

The 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be highlighted by the Central Public Works Department.

National Education Policy will be part of the Ministry of Education's tableau.

Apart from these, the parade will include tableaux from Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Textiles, Department of Post and CRPF.

