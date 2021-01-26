Republic Day 2021: India Showcases Its Military Might. Best Pics, Videos

Republic Day 2021 Image: ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day today

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. The Republic Day parade at the grand Rajpath in Delhi makes every Indian proud. The Republic Day celebrations started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial this morning. PM Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the heroes of India who gave their lives for the country. The National Flag was unfurled by President Ram Nath Kovind, the supreme commander of the armed forces. It was followed by the National Anthem. The Republic Day parade is led by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area is the Parade Second-in-Command. Apart from tableaux of the Armed forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from the ministries and departments of the central government and paramilitary forces are part of the parade. Take a look at the best pictures and videos of Republic Day celebrations.

Republic day 2021: Best images and videos

Republic Day 2021 parade: President Ram Nath Kovind unfurls the National Flag as he receives the traditional 21-Gun Salute at Republic Day parade

President Ram Nath Kovind unfurls the National Flag as he receives the traditional 21-Gun Salute at #RepublicDay parade#RepublicDayIndia#RepublicDay2021



????https://t.co/whqeQRxna9pic.twitter.com/iLoYLcoHzQ — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2021

Republic Day 2021 parade: Flying in from over Rashtrapati Bhavan are the 4 Mi-17 V5 helicopters in a Wineglass formation with the national flag, 3 service flags and showering flowers over the Rajpath

Flying in from over Rashtrapati Bhavan are the 4 Mi-17 V5 helicopters in a Wineglass formation with the national flag, 3 service flags and showering flowers over the #Rajpath



#RepublicDay#RepublicDayIndia#RepublicDay2021



????https://t.co/whqeQRxna9pic.twitter.com/9mZGKKg8NQ — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2021

Republic Day 2021 parade: Mechanized column led by T90 Bheeshma Main Battle Tanks; The tank can fire laser guided missiles and engages targets at distances upto 5 km

Here is mechanized column led by T90 Bheeshma Main Battle Tanks; The tank can fire laser guided missiles and engages targets at distances upto 5 KM



This is followed by Infantry Combat Vehicle#RepublicDay2021#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/3wwUhOofWa — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2021

Republic Day 2021 parade: Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel participate in India's Republic Day parade at Rajpath for the very first time

Republic Day 2021 parade: Flight Lt. Bhawana Kanth, one of the first three woman fighter pilots participates in the parade



Happy Republic Day 2021!