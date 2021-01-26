Happy Republic Day 2021: Wishes, Pics, Messages And Celebrations

Republic Day 2021 Image: 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh on Republic Day

Today is Republic Day. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted greeting the people of the country this morning. Social media platforms are flooded with Republic Day wishes, images and messages. India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress are on display at the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the grand Rajpath in Delhi today. Apart from tableaux of Armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaux from the ministries and departments of the central government and paramilitary forces are part of the parade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial on Republic Day and led the nation in paying tribute to the fallen heroes. The National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem. President Ram Nath Kovind, supreme commander of the Armed forces, took the salute. The Republic Day parade is led by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area is the Parade Second-in-Command. Let us take a look at how people across India are celebrating Republic Day. Watch Republic Day parade live.

Happy Republic Day wishes, images, gifs wallpapers, status and messages for Facebook

Greetings to all of you on the occasion of India's 72nd #HappyRepublicDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rGg5SCURYE — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2021

Let us celebrate this wonderful day, a landmark day in the history of our great nation🙏 pic.twitter.com/dwbPS2z4AO — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 26, 2021

Happy Republic Day 2021!