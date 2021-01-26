Happy Republic Day Wishes: Share These Quotes, Images And Messages

Happy Republic Day Image: 72 years ago, the Constitution was adopted on this day

Today is Republic Day. India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day. It is a day when all Indians - young and old - feel proud of the country's strength, unity and diversity. On 26th January, 1950 the Constitution of India came into force and India became an independent republic with a democratic government. This year's Republic Day is a relatively low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the Republic Day ceremony at Rajpath instead of a lakh-plus spectators in the previous years. The Republic Day parade route is also shorter. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, it will end at National Stadium and only the tableaux will perform at Red Fort. The ceremonies may be on a smaller scale but that does not stop us from sharing our happiness and excitement on Republic Day. Here is a collection of Republic Day wishes, greetings cards and quotes to share with friends and family.

Happy Republic Day 2021! Today, let's remember the heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom

Happy Republic Day 2021! A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours

Best wishes to all of you on Republic Day!

On this Republic Day, let us resolve to keep India clean and green. Happy Republic Day!

May there be peace and prosperity for all Indians. Happy Republic Day 2021!

"Sare jahan se accha Hindustan hamara" - Happy Republic Day 2021!

Quotes to share on Republic Day

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes" - Mahatma Gandhi

"An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind" - Mahatma Gandhi

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark" - Rabindranath Tagore

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you" - BR Ambedkar

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved" - BR Ambedkar

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Patel

Happy Republic Day 2021 Image: Here is another fanous quote of Sardar Patel you can share - "Citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties"

Happy Republic Day 2021 Image: "In these times of pandemic, the world has truly seen India's resilience, generosity and solidarity" - French envoy to India, Emmanuel Lenain

