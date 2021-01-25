Republic Day 2021: 25 Quotes Of Famous Personalities Who Inspire Us

Republic Day 2021 Image: India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day

Republic Day 2021: India is all set to celebrate its Republic Day. On 26th January, 1950 the Constitution of India came into force and India became an independent republic with a democratic government. 26th January is also celebrated as Republic Day because it was on this day in 1929 that the leaders of India's freedom movement called for Purna Swaraj and proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence. A celebration of India's strength and unity, people across the country look forward to the Republic Day parade. It includes several regiments of the army, navy, air force, the paramilitary forces, state police forces along with their bands. The Republic Day parade is presided over by the President of India, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces

Republic Day 2021: 25 Quotes of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda and others to share

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong" - Mahatma Gandhi

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes" - Mahatma Gandhi

"An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind" - Mahatma Gandhi

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you" - BR Ambedkar

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men" - BR Ambedkar

Republic Day 2021 quotes: "Deliverance is not for me in renunciation. I feel the embrace of freedom in a thousand bonds of delight" - Rabindranath Tagore

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved" - BR Ambedkar

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." -- Sardar Patel

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark" - Rabindranath Tagore

"Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf - Rabindranath Tagore

"Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached" - Swami Vivekananda

Republic Day 2021 quotes: "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far" - Swami Vivekananda

"Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you" - Swami Vivekananda

"This life is short, the vanities of the world are transient, but they alone live who live for others, the rest are more dead than alive" - Swami Vivekananda

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people" -- Bhagat Singh

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India" - Lala Lajpat Rai

"Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Republic Day 2021 quotes: "There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls" - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Here's wishing all a Happy Republic Day 2021!