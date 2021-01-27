Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari Border Draws Overwhelming Cheer Despite Thin Crowd

Only BSF soldiers and their families were allowed to witness the ceremony due to Covid

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and their families were the only ones who were allowed to witness the ceremonial Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari border of Punjab's Amritsar during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the BSF had said that no public was allowed at the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Attari border. However, the "flag-lowering" ceremony was conducted as per the daily schedule.

The Beating Retreat is an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both countries at the border just before the sunset.

Although a daily occurrence, this border ceremony has a distinct flavour to it on the occasion of Republic Day.

The turban-clad BSF soldiers were seen marching forward with vigour and ferocity as they proudly carried the national flag in their hands. There were various cultural performances at the Beating Retreat ceremony today. The students from IIM-Amritsar also performed at the event.

Despite having fewer spectators, the environment was filled with cheers and patriotic slogans from the stands on the Indian side.

Since March 7 last year, the public has not been allowed at the Attari border due to COVID-19 restrictions.