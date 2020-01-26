Jammu Kashmir Police Gets Max 108 Gallantry Medals On Republic Day

Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged 108 gallantary medals. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has bagged the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, followed by CRPF's 76, according to an official communication on Saturday.

The tally for the Union Territory police, extensively involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley, also includes three of the total four President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has won a lion's share of 108 medals out of the total 290 gallantry awards declared on the eve of the Republic Day, as per the Union Home Ministry.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), that is also deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir for counter-terror operations apart from being the lead force in anti-Naxal operations, continued its streak of winning multiple gallantry medals.

The CRPF bagged 75 Police Bravery Medal and 1 PPMG (posthumously).

Utpal Rabha, who was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand in June, 2018, was honoured with PPMG for "extraordinary valour" during the gun battle.

Other forces which have been decorated with the PMG include the state police units of Jharkhand (33), Odisha (16), Delhi Police (12), Maharashtra (10), Chhattisgarh (8), Bihar (7), Punjab (4) and Manipur (2).

Among the central forces, the Border Security Force (BSF) got nine PMG followed by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 4, and one for the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Overall, a total of 1,040 police medals have been declared on the eve of Republic Day that includes 93 distinguished service medals and 657 meritorious service medals.

These police bravery awards are declared bi-annually on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day.