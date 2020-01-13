Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal Contingents To Not Take Part In Republic Day This Year

This will certainly affect the morale of the Border Guarding Forces, an officer said (Representational)

The Border Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) marching contingents have been kept away from the Republic Day parade this year, officials said.

"As part of a new rotation policy of paramilitary forces' squads at the Republic Day parade, the contingents of two forces have been taken out of the event this time," an official said.

"This is a new policy formulated by the Ministry of Defence for the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) contingents taking part in the Republic Day parade," he added.

A BSF public relations officer said,"Only camel contingent from BSF is participating in the Republic Day parade 2020, along with camel band contingents. No foot contingent and no motor riders will be participating."

The BSF has a manpower of 2.75 lakh personnel with separate Artillery, Air and Marine wings, while the SSB is deployed along the Bhutan and Nepal borders.

Ranbir Singh, General Secretary of the Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations, New Delhi, condemned the decision of the Ministry of Defence for organizing the Republic Day parade without the BSF and the SSB.

When the news agency IANS spoke to BSF and SSB personnel, anger and discontentment were quite palpable.

A senior officer of the SSB on condition of anonymity said,"This is unfortunate. Every member of the paramilitary force wishes that he should participate in the parade and get praise for contributions. We salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating Diwali with the BSF and the ITBP in Gurez sector. But, on the other hand, ignoring contribution of BSF and SSB on this Republic Day parade is not good."

A senior BSF officer said,"This will certainly affect the morale of the Border Guarding Forces. We appeal that the duration of parade can be restored to old patterns and can be increased from 92 minutes to 2 hours again so that the rest of the Border Guarding Forces could also get the opportunity to join the Rajpath parade. We hope the Prime Minister will intervene in the matter and issue the orders for participation of BSF and SSB."

"The paramilitary forces headquarters have asked the Home Ministry to get this arrangement reviewed, but nothing concrete has taken place till now," a senior BSF officer added.