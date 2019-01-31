Report That Said Unemployment At 45-Year High Not Verified: NITI Aayog

A yet-to-be-released report that says the country's unemployment rate rose to a 45-year-high in 2017-18 is "not verified" and the "veracity of the data is not known", NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said today.

The clarification came as the government faced opposition attacks over the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO)'s periodic labour force survey (PLFS), withheld by the government but accessed by the Business Standard newspaper. The report, revealed a day before the government's interim Budget, sets up a huge controversy just ahead of the national election, due by May.

The report was not released despite being vetted by the National Statistical Commission in December, allege two non-independent members who quit the data collating body on Tuesday.

The government said: "We have explained to the members that decision to release the report will be ours. We will decide when this should happen."

According to the report, the National Sample Survey Office conducted between July 2017-June 2018 showed the unemployment rate stood at 6.1 percent, the highest since 1972-73.

Rahul Gandhi today used the term 'Fuhrer' to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unreleased report.

"NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go," tweeted the Congress president, referencing the nickname for Adolf Hitler and also using the hashtag #HowsTheJobs, a twist on the popular catchphrase "How's The Josh" from the blockbuster film "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

The report, revealed a day before the government's interim Budget or Vote on Account, says in 2011-12, the unemployment rate stood at 2.2 per cent and youth unemployment is at "astronomically high" levels of 13 to 27 per cent.

It said unemployment was higher in urban areas (7.8 per cent) than in the rural areas (5.3 per cent). Also, more people are withdrawing from the workforce as the labour force participation rate is lower than in the previous years.

The NSSO's annual household survey of 2017-18 is the first after the November 2016 demonetisation, when PM Modi declared an overnight ban on high-value notes.

Reacting to Mr Gandhi's comment, the BJP's official handle tweeted: "It's clear that he has inherited Mussolini's shortsightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO's real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such."

The Congress seized the report to once again target the government over what it called "two ill-conceived policies" - demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).