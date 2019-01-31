Unemployment Rate Highest In 45 Years, Reveals Stalled Report: 10 Points

The NSSO's annual household survey of 2017-18 is the first after demonetisation in 2016

New Delhi: The country's unemployment rate was at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, according to the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS), which has been accessed by the Business Standard newspaper. The report was not released despite being vetted by the National Statistical Commission in December, allege two non-independent members who quit the data collating body on Tuesday. The report, revealed just a day before the government's interim Budget, sets up a huge controversy just before the national election, due by May, with the opposition targeting the government on jobs data.