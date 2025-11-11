Report GPS Spoofing Within 10 Minutes Of Detection: Aviation Body To Pilots

Any instance of GPS spoofing or abnormal satellite navigation behaviour will now have to be reported within 10 minutes of detection, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered.

The aviation body's new safety directive for pilots, air traffic controllers (ATC), and technical units comes after multiple reports of GPS spoofing near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), marking the first such incidents recorded in Indian airspace.

Pilots operating near the capital reported discrepancies in their navigation data, prompting investigations by aviation and security authorities. Officials said these spoofing events caused navigation errors, forcing some flights to rely on ground-based systems.

Officials confirmed that reports were received from several operators, and investigations are underway to determine whether the signals were a result of deliberate interference or technical anomalies.

The National Security Advisor's office has also launched a multi-agency probe into the incidents to identify their origin and assess possible cyber security risks to aviation infrastructure.

Ensuring Aviation Safety And Vigilance

Under the new protocol, any pilot or ATC unit noticing unusual Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) behaviour, such as discrepancies in aircraft position, navigation anomalies or loss of satellite signal integrity, must file a real-time report to the regulator's monitoring system.

The DGCA said this “immediate reporting window” will help authorities quickly assess risks, coordinate with security agencies, and issue alerts to prevent potential flight safety hazards. The aim, officials said, is to enable real-time tracking and faster response to any interference that could compromise flight safety.

Upgrades And Next Steps

Following the incidents, the DGCA and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) have accelerated upgrades to the Instrument Landing System (ILS) on the airport's main runway, reducing dependence on satellite navigation for critical phases of flight.

While GPS jamming simply blocks signals, spoofing is far more deceptive, it mimics genuine satellite data, tricking aircraft systems into displaying false positions.

The regulator has also started compiling a nationwide database of GNSS anomalies to identify emerging patterns and strengthen preventive measures. The DGCA is expected to issue detailed Standard Operating Procedures and possibly update the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) guidelines in the coming days.