'Replicate Rajasthan Government's Schemes': Ashok Gehlot's Advice To Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the Central government should replicate the schemes that are being implemented by his government in the state on a pan-India basis.

Addressing a public rally in Didwana, Chief Minister Gehlot said,"Our government is trying to provide good governance. We are first in education. We are ahead in the IT sector. A lot of IITs, IIMs, and agriculture colleges were opened, and about 96 universities are in Rajasthan. We opened English schools."

"The laws we passed are being implemented in other states as well. Old Pension Scheme (OPS) we recently passed, Right to health which we passed is being discussed in the entire country. We demand from the Centre to replicate schemes of Rajasthan as a model and implement them in the entire country," he added.

He further stated that if Congress returns to power then more districts if necessary will be created in the state for the convenience of the public.

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year. The Congress party holds the majority in the Rajasthan Assembly, which comprises 200 seats, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the state government.

The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark.

The Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress leader Ashok Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister.

