Renowned Sociologist Andre Beteille Dies In Delhi At 91

Noted sociologist and writer Andre Beteille died due to age-related illness at a hospital here on Tuesday night. He was 91.

"My father was ailing for some time. He was in the hospital, where he passed away last night," his daughter, Radha Beteille, told PTI.

His last rites were performed on Wednesday. Beteille was a Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of Delhi since 2003. He was known for his studies on the caste system and social inequalities in India.

Born in West Bengal to to a French father and an Indian mother, Beteille moved to Delhi after completing his MA from Calcutta University.

Throughout his career, Beteille authored several books covering a wide range of topics from political sociology to the sociology of religion.

His prominent works include 'Caste, Class and Power', 'Society and Politics in India' and 'The Idea of Natural Inequality and Other Essays'. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2005 for his contribution in literature and education.

Historian Ramachandra Guha paid tribute to Beteille, calling him a "moral and intellectual anchor".

"Devastated to hear that the great sociologist Andre Beteille is no more. He was the Indian scholar I most admired, for me (and many others) a moral and intellectual anchor," Guha wrote in a post on X.

Ashoka University, where Beteille served as the chancellor from 2014 to 2017, said in a post on X that he led the University's governing body with "wisdom, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence".

"Professor Beteille was associated with Ashoka from its very inception and played a pivotal role in establishing its pre-eminent Academic Council. He also taught at Ashoka's flagship Young India Fellowship (YIF) programme from its founding years...His passing is a profound loss to the academic community and to the entire Ashoka family. His moral and intellectual legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," the university said.

The University of Hyderabad mourned the passing of Beteille, who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate at the XV Convocation of the university in 2013.

"Prof. Beteille was one of India's foremost sociologists and social anthropologists who also served as the Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University. Also, Professor Emeritus of Sociology in the University of Delhi, he was known for his works on social inequality and caste in India. His methodology was rigorous and formulated through a dialogue with economics, political science and law. Prof. Beteille's commitment to cultural pluralism, liberalism and constitutional democracy has imprinted itself in his academic and popular works, as well as his writings on public policy," it posted on X.

Publisher Chiki Sarkar remembered Beteille as "her first friend in Delhi".

"Andre was my first friend in Delhi, a neighbor who I went with for a weekly walk in Lodhi garden. He was of course a great scholar but the opening of his memoirs, my two grandmothers remains one of my favourite essays ever. An extraordinary man," the founder of Juggernaut Books said.

