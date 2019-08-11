Removal Of Article 370 In The Interest Of Nation: Vice President

"Abrogation of Article 370 is the need of the hour," he said. (Representational image)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday backed the scrapping of special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was the need of the hour.

The issue should also be seen from the national perspective and people of the country should stand with their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir, he said at the launch of his book, a chronicle of his two years in office.

"Abrogation of Article 370 is the need of the hour... it is in the interest of the nation for its safety and security," Venkaiah Naidu said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the book launch, asserted removal of special status will lead to end of terrorism and progress of the region.

