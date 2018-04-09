Remember Tina Dabi, The 2015 IAS Topper? She Married Man Who Ranked No. 2 Tina Dabi became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam in 2015. Athar Aamir Khan came second the same year.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan reportedly fell in love while undergoing training in Delhi. New Delhi: Tina Dabi, the 24-year-old IAS officer w



Ms Dabi, a Rajasthan-cadre officer who is now posted in Ajmer, tied the knot with 25-year-old



The groom's family hosted a reception in his hometown in Anantnag's Mattan on Sunday.

Tina Dabi's mother is a former Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer. (File)



A graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram college, Tina Dabi shot into limelight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam in 2015. She cleared the tough exams in her first attempt itself and secured just little over 52 per cent marks. Athar Aamir Khan cleared the exams and came second in his second attempt. In his first attempt in 2014, Mr Khan had got into the railways and was undergoing training at the Railways Institute of Transport Management in Lucknow.



Ms Dabi was born in Bhopal and did her schooling from Carmel Convent School. Her mother is a former Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer and her father Jaswant is a serving IES officer.



Soon after topping the tests,

Athar Aamir Khan from Jammu and Kashmir cleared the UPSC exams in his second attempt. (File)



Tina Dabi, the 24-year-old IAS officer w ho topped the civil services exam three years ago, and the man from Kashmir who came second in the same exams are now married.Ms Dabi, a Rajasthan-cadre officer who is now posted in Ajmer, tied the knot with 25-year-old Athar Aamir Khan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday. Families and friends of the young power couple attended the wedding that took place at Pahalgam Club.The groom's family hosted a reception in his hometown in Anantnag's Mattan on Sunday.According to reports, the two toppers fell in love when they were undergoing training at the Department of Personnel and Training office in Delhi.A graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram college, Tina Dabi shot into limelight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam in 2015. She cleared the tough exams in her first attempt itself and secured just little over 52 per cent marks. Athar Aamir Khan cleared the exams and came second in his second attempt. In his first attempt in 2014, Mr Khan had got into the railways and was undergoing training at the Railways Institute of Transport Management in Lucknow. Ms Dabi was born in Bhopal and did her schooling from Carmel Convent School. Her mother is a former Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer and her father Jaswant is a serving IES officer.Soon after topping the tests, Ms Dabi had said she wants to work for women empowerment in Haryana. Mr Khan, who did his Class 11 and 12 from Tyndale Biscoe School in Srinagar, had made it to the IIT but did not join as he was offered a B-Tech course when he wanted to pursue another branch of engineering. "This also acted as a catalyst for me to appear for the civil services and I qualified last year," he had said in 2016.