'Remember This Rahul Baba...': Amit Shah Jabs Rahul Gandhi On US Remarks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying it does not suit the leader of any party to criticise one's own country abroad.

Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of going abroad to slander India, and advised him to learn from his ancestors.

Amit Shah was referring to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his recent visit to the USA.

"Any patriotic person should discuss Indian politics within India. It does not suit the leader of any party to go abroad and discuss the country's politics and condemn the country. Remember this Rahul baba, people of the country are watching it closely," Amit Shah said.

He was addressing a rally at Siddhpur town in Patan district of Gujarat organised to mark nine years of the Modi government.

Under the Narendra Modi government, the country witnessed huge changes, he said.

"But Congress party does not stop talking about anti-India things. Rahul baba is going abroad on vacation due to summer heat. He condemns the country abroad. I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi to learn from his ancestors," he said.



