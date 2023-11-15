'Enduring Dedication, Exceptional Talent': PM On Virat Kohli's Record

Virat Kohli's historic knock became a reason for over a billion hearts to celebrate.

India's batting legend Virat Kohli scripted history after breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in One Day International. Virat Kohli's 50th ODI hundred came in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and India scored a mammoth 397 against the Kiwis.

Virat Kohli's historic knock became a reason for over a billion hearts in India and around the world to smile as fans hope the World Cup is coming home after 12 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Virat Kohli and said, Today, Virat Kohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent.

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Virat Kohli for his record-breaking hundred and said, "Kudos to Virat Kohli for achieving the historic milestone of scoring his 50th century in ODI cricket. This is a testimony of your outstanding sportsman spirit, dedication and consistency.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge celebrated the historic knock and said, "Thank you, Virat Kohli, for making India proud by completing 50 Centuries in ODI Cricket, a testimony to your hard work and talent. Your remarkable record shall inspire young aspiring cricketers and has brought widespread happiness to the admirers of the game."

Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds in a big game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, the same ground where Virat scored his first ODI century.

Virat Kohli bowed down to his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, who was in the stands celebrating the modern era's best white ball batter's record ton.

On Virat Kohli's world record, Sachin Tendulkar said, The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player."

"I couldn't be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," the legend said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to Sachin Tendulkar's post and said, "A truly gracious message from a classy man! Well done to both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar! Proud of you both"

"Incredible achievement! 50 ODI centuries! Virat Kohli, you are a cricketing marvel," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said.