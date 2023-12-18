What Minister Said On Remains Of Hindu Temples Found From Historical Times

The government of India maintains ancient monuments and archaeological sites, Mr Reddy said (File)

Evidence or remains of Hindu temples and caves have been found from early historical times in the country, the government said on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

He was asked if temples of Hindu civilisation existed or temples of Hindu gods and goddesses were built in all the caves or domes that exist in the country and were "later destroyed by the Mughal rulers and the Britishers" and, if so, whether the government proposes to take positive steps to preserve "the Hindu religious cultural heritage under the ASI" that are in a "dilapidated condition and restore it to its pristine form".

Mr Reddy said in his response, "Evidence/remains of Hindu temples and caves have been found from early historical times. The government of India maintains ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance, including temples, caves, and domes."

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertakes conservation, preservation, and maintenance of ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance according to need, priority, and resources while following norms and the policy of conservation. It is a continuous phenomenon, he said.

The ASI receives representations from various quarters regarding the maintenance and upkeep of certain monuments from time to time. These representations are examined and the works were taken up according to the need, priority and availability of resources, the minister added.

