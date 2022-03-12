Religious Fanaticism Up, Attempts To Divide Hindus Ahead Of Census: RSS

The RSS also raised concerns about the "continuous and planned" conversion of Hindus. (File)

Religious fanaticism and acts of communal hysteria are being spread in the country under the cover of constitution and religious freedom, the RSS said in its annual report while cautioning against "plans" by a particular community to enter the government machinery for furthering its ''malicious" agenda.

The challenge of increasing divisive elements in the country is also alarming, it said, adding, "as the census year approaches, there are instances of inciting a group by propagating that 'they are not Hindus'.''

"Efforts are afoot to weaken the society by rising various fissiparous tendencies in the Hindu society itself," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the ideological fountainhead of the BJP - said in the report presented in Ahmedabad at the Sangh's top body 'Pratinidhi Sabha's annual three-day meeting, which started from Friday.

Terming religious fanaticism as a serious challenge, it referred to the recent killing of workers of Hindu organisations in Karnataka during the Hijab controversy and in Kerala.

"The formidable form of growing religious fanaticism in the country has raised its head again in many places. The brutal murders of activists of Hindu organisations in Kerala, Karnataka are an example of this menace.

"Series of dastardly acts revealing communal hysteria, demonstrations, violation of social discipline, custom and conventions under the guise of the Constitution and religious freedom, inciting violence by instigating meagre causes, promoting illegal activities, etc. is increasing," the report said.

There appear to be elaborate plans by a particular community to enter the government machinery, it said, alleging a "deep conspiracy with a long-term goal" as "on the strength of numbers, preparations are being made to adopt any route to get their points convinced." "All out efforts with organised strength, awakening and activeness to successfully defeat this menace before the unity, integrity and harmony of the society is the need of the hour," the Sangh said.

On Hindutva, the report alleged there are conspiracies to make unwarranted allegations by spreading various types of falsehoods.

"Malicious agenda is at work to present all these in the country and abroad under intellectual garb," the report released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the meeting at Pirana on the outskirts of the city said.

"In this background, it is necessary to create effective and strong ideological discourse based on truth and facts about nationality, Hindutva, its history, social philosophy, cultural values and tradition, etc," it said.

The RSS in its report also raised concerns about the "continuous and planned" conversion of Hindus.

"There is continuous information about the planned conversion of Hindus in different parts of the country like Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, etc. This challenge has a long history, but, of late, different newer ways of converting new groups are being adopted," the report said.

It also expressed concern about the post-poll violence in West Bengal and stalling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy in Punjab.

"After the declaration of the results of the assembly elections in West Bengal, riots and widespread violence at many places in the state created a gruesome atmosphere. If violence, fear, malice, violation of law become rampant in the society, not only will there be unrest, instability, but democracy, mutual trust, etc. will also be destroyed," it said.

"The events that took place in Bengal last May 2021, were a result of political animosity and religious fanaticism," it said.

It said the Punjab incident "was certainly a challenge for the security; but at the same time, this heinous act has also raised questions about political decorum, the central-state relation, the sentiment towards constitutional posts".

