'Religion Not Method Of Worship But...': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said the Veep is an ideal example of someone who went from "zero to zenith" (File)

Religion is not a method of worship, but a coordinated form of morality, moral values, and duty, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Yogi Adityanath invoked the teachings of Gautam Buddha, saying his life is not only inspirational but also shows a new path to the country and the world.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Yogi Adityanath said that Gautam Buddha's teachings inspire people to accept problems first to be able to find solutions and also to work as a team, adding that working under a single leader is more rewarding.

"Gautam Buddha gives the message of following the path of religion with wisdom and discretion and acquiring knowledge," he said.

The Chief Minister said the convocation ceremony has come from the Gurukul tradition of India, in which a Guru (teacher), after teaching, preaches to his disciple that the essence of whatever knowledge they have acquired is to speak the truth and follow the path of religion.

Gautam Buddha also says to take refuge in religion, he pointed out.

"Religion is not a method of worship, but a coordinated form of morality, moral values, and duty. It remains the same in every country, time, and situation. The method of worship varies according to the country, time, and circumstances. But religion is an eternal system," the Chief Minister said.

"Gautam Buddha asked each of his followers to acquire wisdom and prudence. Apart from this, he asked them to work with team spirit. Be it university, industry, or family, teamwork always gives results. However, only that team, which works under one leadership, gives results. His teachings pave the way for the welfare of humanity," he added.

During his address, the Chief Minister described the Vice-President as an ideal example of someone who went from "zero to zenith".

The Chief Minister told the students, who received their degrees on Sunday, that endless possibilities are awaiting them, adding that the young generation has to decide the course of the world's welfare.

He also said educational institutions should not be reduced to "mere centres for distributing degrees".

"Educational institutions are built with the money received with the support of the society. So we should be grateful not only towards our mother, father, and teachers but also towards the society," he added.

