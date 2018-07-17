Religion Not Criteria For Paramilitary Forces Recruitment: Home Ministry

The ministry's assertion came after Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Centre of not giving enough jobs to the minorities,

All India | | Updated: July 17, 2018 19:29 IST
The total strength of the paramilitary forces is 10 lakh. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Religion is not criteria for recruitment to central paramilitary forces, the home ministry said today.

The ministry's assertion came after AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Centre of neglecting Muslims and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tell how many of them got government jobs, including in central paramilitary forces.

"Religion is not a criteria for recruitment in paramilitary forces. There is no room for any religion in the recruitment process," a home ministry spokesperson said.

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi asked, "In the last four years, under central sector, whether banks, whether railways, central paramilitary forces... How many people from minority communities have been recruited?"

Central paramilitary forces -- the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles -- function under the home ministry. The total strength of these forces is around 10 lakh personnel.

