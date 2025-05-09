Which Indian Force Guards Which Sector: NDTV Explains

In the wake of heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting on Friday to assess preparedness across India's frontiers and critical infrastructure, including airports and metro networks.

The guarding of India's international borders during peacetime is not the responsibility of the Indian Army. This critical function is performed by paramilitary forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as per long-standing national security protocols and international practice.

India's borders span over 15,000 kilometres, touching seven neighbours, more than almost any other country, barring Russia and China. The BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, and other paramilitary forces form the backbone of this structure.

Specifically, the Border Security Force (BSF) is India's primary force guarding the international boundary with Pakistan. It secures approximately 3,323 km of the India-Pakistan border spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The BSF's mandate includes preventing trans-border crimes such as smuggling, infiltration, illegal migration, and human trafficking. In peacetime, the BSF operates under civilian command through the MHA. In the event of war, the BSF is repositioned behind the front lines and functions in coordination with the Indian Army.

At that point, the Army assumes control of the Line of Control (LoC) or International Border (IB), and the BSF provides auxiliary support, including evacuation assistance, logistics coordination with state governments, and maintenance of law and order in rear areas.

The territory adjoining the international border is under state jurisdiction, with the Centre operating through the Home Ministry.

The roles of India's various border guarding forces were restructured following the 1999 Kargil conflict. The Kargil Review Committee, chaired by analyst K Subrahmanyam, had flagged serious lapses in coordination and oversight among India's border-guarding units.

The committee's recommendations were subsequently ratified by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2000.

Accordingly, the BSF guards the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) secures the India-China frontier. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) guards borders with Nepal and Bhutan. The Assam Rifles, though administratively under the MHA, is operationally controlled by the Ministry of Defence and manages the India-Myanmar border.

Each force is trained and equipped in accordance with the topographical, climatic, and geopolitical peculiarities of its assigned region. For instance, the ITBP is deployed in high-altitude Himalayan terrain, while the BSF deals with a mixture of desert, riverine, and plains sectors.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure. Unlike other paramilitary forces that manage borders, the CISF is a specialised agency protecting national assets such as Airports (both civilian and military dual-use), Metro systems, nuclear and thermal power plants, space research centres, mines, refineries, steel plants and strategic government buildings

Established in 1969, the CISF's role has expanded in proportion to the growth of critical infrastructure. The force now provides security to over 350 industrial units, and maintains a strong presence at more than 60 airports across the country.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) works closely with the CISF.