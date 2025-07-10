Relief For Democracy: Congress On Top Court Suggestion On Bihar Voter List Revision

The Congress on Thursday said the Supreme Court's suggestion that the Election Commission (EC) should allow Aadhaar cards, voter-ID cards and ration cards in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar has come as a "relief for democracy".

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal pointed out that the top court will hear the case again later this month, while expressing hope that the EC will go with the court's suggestion.

"Basically, it is a relief for democracy. The case is again fixed for the 28th of this month," Mr Venugopal told reporters, when asked about the Supreme Court's suggestion.

He said the court asking the EC to allow Aadhaar cards, ration cards and voter-ID cards for the identification of voters during the special exercise is in itself a big thing.

"That itself is the biggest thing coming from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has given its view through that to ensure that Aadhaar cards, ration cards and election-ID cards should be part of a verification process in a democratic set up. I think the EC will go with that suggestion of the Supreme Court. Let us wait for that," the Congress leader said.

The top court on Thursday allowed the EC to continue with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a "constitutional mandate".

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, however, questioned the timing of the move, besides offering its prima facie view that Aadhaar cards, voter-ID cards and ration cards could be considered during the exercise.

"We are of the prima facie view that Aadhaar cards, voter-ID cards and ration cards be allowed in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls," the bench said.

Noting that none of the petitioners, including the leaders of 10 opposition parties, had prayed for an interim stay of the poll panel's exercise, the bench sought the response of the EC on the batch of petitions and posted the hearing on July 28.

The EC, the bench said, should file a counter-affidavit to the petitions by July 21, adding that rejoinders should be filed by July 28.

The top court said it was not doubting the EC's credentials and sincerity in doing the exercise, which was a constitutional mandate, but added that the timing of the process was raising doubts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)