Registration For Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Covid Crisis

Registration for Amarnath Yatra has been suspended temporarily (file photo)

Registration of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra has been suspended temporarily by the shrine board on Thursday. Pilgrims look forward to the annual Amarnath Yatra every year. The 56-day Yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

"In view of the evolving COVID situation in the country and the need to take all necessary precautions, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended," the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board announced on its Twitter handle.

It further said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improves. Registration had started from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches - Punjab National Bank (316), the Jammu and Kashmir Bank (90) and the YES Bank (40) - all over the country.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board confirmed the development and said that registration would be reopened once the situation improves.