Reddit User Posts Pics Of Garbage Dumped On Mumbai Roads: "Serious Health Hazard"

A Mumbai resident took to Reddit to express his frustration over the deplorable state of sanitation in Oshiwara, sharing photos of roadside garbage dumps. The post went viral, with the user demanding accountability from both authorities and citizens. "This is what our roads have come to - piles of garbage, zero accountability," the user wrote, attaching several images that showcased the severity of the issue.

"I'm writing this out of genuine concern and frustration. I am a resident of Behraum Baug, Oshiwara area, and it has become a common sight to see garbage dumped right on the roadside, as well as on the dividers. Piles of plastic, food waste, construction debris, you just name it. It's not just an eyesore anymore, it's a serious health hazard, especially with the monsoon around the corner," the user wrote on Reddit.

The resident expressed concerns about the health implications of the garbage, noting it had become a breeding ground for diseases, mosquitoes, and rodents, and was emitting a foul smell. He also questioned whether the municipal corporation was aware of the situation and if anyone was inspecting the area.

"Are there no dustbins, or is this just sheer apathy? It is 2025, and till when are we planning to struggle with the basic of roads and a proper waste management system," he added.

See the post here:

"But honestly, we also need to look at ourselves. People in the area are responsible for their carelessness. Is it so hard to carry garbage a little further to a bin, or wait for collection services? This isn't a rant for the sake of complaining. I need to know if there is a proper grievance portal to get this issue solved," he concluded the post.

The post sparked a strong reaction online, with many echoing the user's concerns. One user wrote, "Saw your post at the exact moment I was passing through this specific pile of garbage, talk about timing."

Another commented, "I have been seeing this for the past 33 years. The cocktail of not providing a garbage collection for the majority of the people who live in Slums and topped with general disregard of cleanliness amongst Indians. Also, the builders who illegally throw their debris and then starts the garbage mound."

A third said, "I genuinely want to know where do the good engineering minds of this country go? We need so much technological prowess to move mountains of trash. Can no one do anything about the layers upon layers of bureaucracy?"