Delhi On Red Alert As Heatwave Grips City: Tips To Prevent Heat Stroke

With the maximum temperature crossing the 47 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday, the national capital is already experiencing scorching heat. The relentless heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of north India compelled the Meteorological Department to issue a 'red alert' in the city for the next five days.

How to protect yourself from heat waves?

Dos

1. Minimise outdoor activities, particularly between noon and 3:00 PM when the sun is at its peak.

2. Drink water regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty.

3. Choose breathable and loose clothing, preferably in light colours.

4. Wear hats, and carry umbrellas and sunglasses while going out.

5. Wearing proper shoes will protect your feet from hot surfaces.

6. Carry water with you while travelling.

7. Increase intake of hydrating drinks like buttermilk, lemon water, glucose water or electrolytes.

8. Make sure your pets and other animals have access to shade and plenty of water.

9. Use curtains, shutters or sun shades to block out direct sunlight.

10. Take cool showers to lower body temperature.

Don'ts

1. Steer clear of alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, as they can dehydrate your body.

2. Refrain from consuming heavy or high-protein meals and avoid eating stale food as much as possible.

3. Never leave children, elderly or pets unattended in parked vehicles, as temperatures can rapidly rise to dangerous levels.

What to do if you get a heat stroke?

1. If someone gets a heatstroke, move them to a cool and shady area immediately.

2. Apply wet clothes and pour water on their body to reduce temperature.

3. Offer them with ORS, lemon juice, electrolytes or other hydrating fluids.

4. Heatstroke is a medical emergency. Take the affected person to the nearest health facility for urgent medical attention.