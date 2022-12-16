Record Judges' Appointments In 2022: Centre After Supreme Court's Concern

The Centre is in the midst of a row with the Supreme Court over the collegium system.

The highest number of judges were appointed to various high courts this year, the government told parliament in the midst of a row with the Supreme Court over the collegium system for judges' appointments.

As many as 165 High Court judges were appointed, "the highest in a calendar year", Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said yesterday in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

There are 331 vacancies - that is a third of the sanctioned strength of 1,108 judges - the government said.

"Against the vacancy of 331, 147 proposals received from High Courts are at various stages of processing between Government and the Supreme Court collegium," said the Law Minister.

Mr Rijiju said the government has recently sent back 20 names recommended for high courts by the collegium or panel of senior most Supreme Court judges.

For 184 vacancies, recommendations from High Court collegiums "are yet to be received", he added.

The minister also said in his letter that the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act of 2014 was "declared unconstitutional and void" by the Supreme Court in 2015". All current appointments in the higher judiciary were being made according to the collegium system, he wrote.