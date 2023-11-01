Record 7.85 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till October 31 This Year

October 31, 2023 was also the due date for filing of some crucial statutory forms (Representational)

The income tax department on Wednesday said a record number of over 7.85 crore ITRs were filed till October 31.

The total number of ITRs (income tax returns) filed in FY 2023-24 for all assessment years up to October 31, 2023 stands at 7.85 crore, an all-time high when compared to total number of ITRs of 7.78 crore filed in FY 2022-23, the I-T department said.

October 31 was the due date for filing of ITRs (other than ITR 7), for taxpayers (not having any international or specified domestic transaction), in whose case books of account were required to be audited.

"The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st October, 2023 is more than 7.65 crore, which is 11.7 per cent higher compared to the total number of ITRs of 6.85 crore for AY 2022-23 filed till November 7, 2022, the due date for filing such ITRs in the preceding year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Out of the 7.65 crore ITRs filed for AY 23-24, more than 7.51 crore ITRs have already been verified. Further, out of 7.51 crore verified ITRs, 7.19 crore have already been processed till October 31, 2023, almost 96 per cent of the verified ITRs stand processed.

October 31, 2023 was also the due date for filing of some crucial statutory forms like Form 10B, 10BB and Form 3CEB. Total number of various types of statutory forms filed up to 31st October, 2023 stands more than 1.44 crore.

During the peak filing days the e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic, providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing of Forms and ITRs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)