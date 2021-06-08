Man Who Helped Terrorists Arrested After 22 Years Of Case Filing In J&K

Police arrested the man after a long hunt of 22 years. (Representational)

A man was arrested on Monday after a long hunt of 22 years on the charges of providing shelter and other logistics to terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohi-ud-din had gone underground after he was named in a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code for helping terrorists in 1999, a police spokesman said.

He said a chargesheet was produced against the accused in a local court which issued a warrant under Section 512 of CrPC against him on February 18, 2002.

"He (accused) neither participated in the investigation proceedings nor could be apprehended since the case was registered," the spokesman said.

He said the accused was finally arrested during a planned and coordinated effort by a team of police station based on inputs about his presence in the area.

Mohi-ud-din is the 14th such person arrested by Reasi police within a period of six weeks, the spokesman said.