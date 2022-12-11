Reality TV Star Uorfi Javed Faces Police Complaint For Alleged Obscenity

A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Uorfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The written application was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on Friday, he said.

"We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said.

