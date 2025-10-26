Ready To Prevent Voters Rights "Confusion" In Tamil Nadu: DMK On Poll Roll Revision

Amid buzz that the Election Commission is set to announce the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Tamil Nadu tomorrow, DMK parliamentary party leader MK Kanimozhi on Saturday said her party is fully geared up to take on the exercise and ensure that voters' rights are protected.

"The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to the DMK cadre that the confusion in other states should not happen in Tamil Nadu. We should be clear in taking on this (SIR), as in many places, voting rights of thousands and lakhs of people have been snatched away. We are firm that this should not happen in Tamil Nadu," Kanimozhi said, referring to similar controversies in Bihar.

Her remarks come at a time when the SIR - a massive verification and revision of voter lists - has become politically explosive in Bihar, where assembly polls are due in November. The Election Commission's move to undertake a similar exercise in Tamil Nadu has already sparked political debate, with parties closely watching its scope and timing.

What Is SIR?

The SIR, or Special Intensive Revision, is an extensive audit of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission to weed out duplicate and ineligible entries - such as dead, migrated or multiple voters - and to include new eligible electors. The Commission insists the exercise is essential to maintain the accuracy and sanctity of the electoral rolls.

Bihar's Precedent And Opposition's Alarm

In Bihar, the SIR has triggered widespread allegations of disenfranchisement, with opposition parties claiming that 64 lakh genuine voters, especially migrants, minorities and the poor, have been arbitrarily deleted. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called it a "vote-stealing conspiracy," alleging that the process is being used to tilt the balance in favour of the ruling BJP. The INDIA bloc, comprising Congress, RJD and Left parties, has launched state-wide protests and a "Voter Adhikar Yatra" to highlight what it calls "mass voter deletions.

BJP, EC And Supreme Court Response

The BJP has rubbished the allegations as politically motivated, arguing that the SIR is a long-overdue clean-up of voter lists neglected for years.

The Election Commission, too, has defended the process, saying it is conducted transparently under constitutional authority and that all objections and claims are being addressed.

Following petitions, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to publish district-wise details of deleted voters and allow citizens to reapply using Aadhaar or any of the 11 other accepted identity documents. The Court, however, clarified that Aadhaar is only proof of identity, not citizenship.

Tamil Nadu Braces For Rollout

With Tamil Nadu headed for assembly polls next year, the expected rollout of SIR has prompted the DMK to issue early instructions to its cadres to verify and assist voters during the process.

The ruling DMK has its formidable alliance intact and is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory after its clean sweep of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It's a make-or-break election for the key opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as it has suffered three consecutive poll defeats since 2019. The party has revived ties with the BJP.

Kanimozhi's remarks underline the ruling party's determination to pre-empt any "confusion" or loss of voting rights, ensuring that what the opposition calls "the Bihar experience" is not repeated in Tamil Nadu.