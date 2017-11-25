Ready To Go To Jail If I Commit Something Wrong, Says Assam Chief Minister

Emphasising the anti-corruption drive initiated by his government, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said nobody will be spared and even he is ready to go to the jail if he commits something wrong."Our CID or vigilance department questioned several former ministers in regards to corruption charges on social welfare, public health. It is not that we have stopped the investigation and it has been continuing. Even I am ready to go to jail, if I commit something wrong," he said at the India Today Conclave East.He said those sincere in fighting against corruption would admit there was no bias from the Chief Minister's Office to Panchayat Office."There would no discrimination," said Mr Sonowal."We have started acting against corruption from the first day of our government and we decided in the cabinet meeting to crack down on all the illegal segments and strengthen the revenue collection department and for which, the revenue collection grew by 21.6 per cent in our regime," he said, adding that once actions against corruption were taken, it would send a message to the people that one "has to work with commitment" otherwise, one "has to face penalty" .When asked about whether his government would act against Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was with the Congress, and is now a minister in his government, the Chief Minister said: "We do not take any initiative out of prejudice. We cannot act without having any proof against corruption... If anything is proved against anyone, he would be brought to book."Speaking on the issue of updating Assam National Register of Citizens, Mr Sonowal said: "This is under the supervision of the apex court. Whatever direction will be passed on us, we will carry out. The matter would be again heard on November 29. We want to ensure an error-free, correct National Register of Citizens."