Himanta Sarma Launches 'Emergency Diaries', Calls For Removing 'Secularism, Socialism' From Constitution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the media on Saturday at Vajpayee Bhawan, the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati, launched a book titled 'Emergency Diaries', highlighting the resistance and struggle during the Emergency, particularly emphasizing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, we have launched the book Emergency Diaries, which is basically about the struggle and resistance movement during that time organised by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mr Sarma said.

He added that it is now time to erase the legacies of the Emergency period, comparing it with PM Modi's ongoing efforts to remove remnants of colonial rule from Indian systems.

"In the same spirit, we must work to wipe out the legacies of the Emergency. Two important legacies from that time are the insertion of the words secularism and socialism into our Constitution," he said.

"I believe the word secularism contradicts Sarva Dharma Samabhava, which is a truly Indian concept. Similarly, socialism does not reflect our economic philosophy, which has always been about Sarvodaya and Antyodaya," he said.

Launched the book 'Emergency Diaries' which chronicles Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's life during the emergency and how he resisted the draconian regime and its unlawful practices.



📍 Guwahati pic.twitter.com/NzX6myzB5X — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 28, 2025

Calling the terms foreign impositions, Mr Sarma urged the government of India to consider removing them.

"These two words were not part of the original Constitution but were inserted later by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Therefore, I request the government of India to delete the words socialism and secularism from the Preamble of our Constitution," he said.