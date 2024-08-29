Ready To Apologise 100 Times For Collapse Of Shivaji's Statue: Eknath Shinde

Amid the raging controversy over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he was ready to put his head on the Maratha warrior's feet and apologise 100 times.

Mr Shinde's statement came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his ongoing ‘Jansanman Yatra' apologised for the collapse of the statue.

Mr Shinde however, appealed to the Opposition not to ‘play politics' in this matter but follow up with the government on how a new and grand statue could be erected at the earliest.

“There are many issues to be politicised. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the identity of all of us and he is our god. Please don't politicise it. I will put my head at his feet and apologise not once but a hundred times. We are running the affairs of the state by following his example. So I bow down before him,” said Mr Shinde.

He further added that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should give wisdom to the opponents so that they would not bring politics into the issue.

“The Indian Navy authorities have demanded that the Rajkot Fort precincts and the entire premises be declared a protected area so that they can start the erection of a new statue there.

“We had a meeting on Wednesday night. Two committees have been appointed for erection of a new statue comprising engineers from IITs, Navy officers and others. A grand statue will soon be erected at that place,” he said.

He further added, “One committee will investigate the reasons for the collapse of the statue and suggest action against those responsible for the same. Another committee will be set up comprising sculptors and experts with experience of making statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and engineers and Navy officers to accomplish the task.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)