Ready Plan For Storage, Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister To Officials

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare plan on preparedness for distribution of vaccine

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials of the Medical and Health Department to prepare an action plan on the preparedness for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine as and when it becomes available.

Addressing a meeting with Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner (Health) Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials, after a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister asked them to secure all relevant information on the vaccine from the companies concerned and study it.

"Focus on the steps to be taken for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and the infrastructure required to keep the vaccine in frozen condition. Moving the vaccine to remote places by maintaining requisite temperature is also critical," a CMO release quoted the Chief Minister as telling the officials.

Hon'ble CM @ysjagan attended the video conference meet of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi on the prevailing #COVID19 situation & availability of vaccine. After the meeting, the CM directed officials to prepare a plan of action for the storage and distribution of the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/KLa75ykF4c — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 24, 2020

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted all such details collected from the pharmaceutical companies producing the vaccine.

Earlier in the videoconference with the Prime Minister, issues like who should be given the vaccine first, the strategies to be adopted at the field level and distribution methods were discussed, the CMO release added.