'Unnecessary Controversy': Read Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Manohar Parrikar

"Absolute right to attack the corrupt PM," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter. (File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today wrote to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar after he was accused of using his visit on Monday to Mr Parrikar for "petty political gains".

Mr Gandhi had met the 63-year-old Goa Chief Minister, who is suffering from a serious ailment, on Tuesday.

After Mr Parrikar wrote to Mr Rahul Gandhi he had received Mr Gandhi in a "healthy political spirit" despite the fact that he was fighting a severe ailment, Mr Gandhi in his letter replied saying: "Respectfully, my visit to you was strictly personal and driven purely by my empathy for your situation."

Here is the full text of Rahul Gandhi's letter to Manohar Parrikar.

"I am disturbed to hear about a letter which you have supposedly written to me, but instead leaked to the press before I have had a chance to read it.



Respectfully, my visit to you was strictly personal and driven purely by my empathy for your situation. You will no doubt recall that I also called you when you were undergoing treatment in the United States to enquire after your health and wish you well.



However Parrikar Ji, regardless of my visit, I am a democratic representative, elected to serve the Indian people, and as such I reserve the absolute right to attack the corrupt PM on his blatant dishonesty in the RAFALE deal.



I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches since we met, I have referred to what is already in the public domain.



It is a fact that in April 2015, while you were inaugurating a fish market in Goa, PM Modi announced the RAFALE deal in France with the then French President, Hollande. It is also a fact that you clearly stated to the press that you had no idea about the new deal engineered by the PM. This has been widely reported in all sections of the media.



Again, it is a fact that there is an audio recording of your own Cabinet colleague in Goa, claiming you told ministers in a cabinet meeting that you have the RAFALE papers in your "bed room", implying that you have power over PM Modi and his cronies.



Parrikar Ji, I empathise with your situation. I understand the immense pressure you are under after our meeting yesterday. Pressure that has forced you to take the highly unusual step of demonstrating your loyalty to the PM and his cronies by attacking me in this uncharacteristic manner.



Normally, I would have refrained from this exchange. Unfortunately, your leaked letter, has forced me to clarify my position on this unfortunate and unnecessary controversy.



Just as I did when we met yesterday, I once again wish you a speedy recovery and I hope to see you again in the near future."