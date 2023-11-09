Re-Polling To Be Held At A Mizoram Booth Due To Technical Glitch

Voting will take place between 7 am and 4 pm in Muallungthu polling station on Friday.

The Election Commission of India has directed re-polling at one of the polling both in Mizoram due to technical glitch on Friday.

According to the order, a re-polling will be conducted at Mizoram's Aizawl South-III constituency. The polling personnel in the Muallungthu polling station under Aizawl South-III constituency conducted the actual voting in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) without holding the mandatory mock-poll in the polling station on Tuesday.

A total of 1,084 electors, including 548 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polling station, the officials said.

The Mizoram assembly elections passed off peacefully on Tuesday with over 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors casting their votes.

The voting percentage is likely to increase, as final reports are yet to come from far-flung districts, they added.