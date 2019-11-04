'Compounder Operated On Patient': Congress On PM's Approach To Trade Deal

Ghulam Nabi Azad said PM Modi's government dealing with RCEP is like "compounder operating on a patient"

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government dealing with Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) is like a "compounder operating on a patient" in absence of a registered doctor.

Mocking the centre, Mr Azad said that both RCEP and GST were the schemes coined by the Congress and were in progress but the Modi government implemented it badly in haste.

"The Free Trade Agreement and RCEP, we were not against it, in fact, it started in our time. The doctor had given the dates to the patient for operation and meanwhile, the doctor got transferred and compounder operated on patient," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"The interest of our country should have been protected. Our Milk products, agricultural products, marine products etc should all have been protected. We have a trade deficit of US Dollar 70 Billion with China. China is dumping its products in world markets after RCEP several products of China would be dumped in Indian markets. Will China allow access to our products in its markets? There is no discussion on this issue," said Mr Azad.

Leaders of thirteen Opposition parties met on Monday to discuss the current economic situation.

Mr Azad further said that unemployment is highest in the last 50 years.

"The National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) data shows that unemployment is an all-time high. Unemployment is highest in the last 50 years and it is increasing every month. The unemployment in India is double that of the world average," said Mr Azad.

"The GDP is falling day by day. There was a time when we were at the fifth position in terms of increasing economic growth but now we are at 7 and the rate is further falling day by day," he said.

"The number of educated unemployed youth is increasing. After demonetization unemployed youth and uneducated youth were forced to sit at their homes," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.