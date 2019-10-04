RBI Bans Use Of Single-Use Plastic After PM Modi's Appeal

No plastic bottles were seen at RBI's meeting today.

The Reserve Bank of India or RBI has decided to do away with the use of plastic, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

"We have issued a circular internally to do away with single-use plastic," Mr Das told reporters at the bank headquarters in response to a question about the absence of plastic bottles in the conference room and also the policy papers given in paper folders.

In the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an end to single-use plastic to protect the environment.

PM Modi had said that the government would conduct a mega public outreach programme in the next three years to achieve the target

Union environment minister Prakash Javdekar had on Thursday said ridding the country of single-use plastic by 2022 would be ''clean India part 2''.

Asked about the confusion on whether October 2 was to the deadline for banning single-use plastic, Mr Javadekar said the Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary was the starting point of a mass movement to achieve the target by 2022.

