Ravindra Jadeja's Father, Sister Join Congress

Ravindra Jadeja's sister Nainaba joined Congress at a rally in Kalavad city of Jamnagar district

A month after Ravindra Jadeja's wife joined the BJP, the cricketer's father and sister joined the Congress in Gujarat on Sunday in the presence of party leader and Patidar quota spearhead Hardik Patel.

Mr Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, and sister, Nainaba, joined the Congress at an election rally in Kalavad city of Jamnagar district.

Ravindra Jadeja is from Jamnagar. The Congress candidate for Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat, Mulu Kandoriya, was also present at the event.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder's wife, Rivaba, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 3 in Jamnagar in the presence sitting MP Poonamben Maadam, who was renominated by the BJP.

Hardik Patel was expected to be fielded by the Congress from Jamnagar, but the Patidar leader's chances were scuttled after the Supreme Court had on April 2 rejected the plea to stay his conviction in a case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail.

Polls to all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held in the third phase of the general election on April 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.