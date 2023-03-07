Ravidas Temple Set On Fire In UP Village, 5 Arrested

A police team has been deployed in the village. (Representational)

Five people have been booked after a Ravidas temple was allegedly set on fire in a village in Chitbadgaon area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Mirchi Khurd village on Monday night when a person in an inebriated state set the temple on fire, Deputy SP, Ashok Mishra said.

On complaints of the villagers, an FIR has been registered against Rajesh Tiwari, Aditya, Ravindra, Janki and Munna Tiwari under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

The statue of Sant Ravidas inside the temple was damaged in the fire, he said, adding that a detailed probe is on into the matter.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prashant Nayak said that the statue and a hut were set afire in the night.

A video also surfaced on social media in which policemen are seen trying to douse the blaze in the hut.

A new statue of Sant Ravidas is being installed and a police team has been deployed in the village.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)