Ravidas Jayanti: PM Modi, Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Guru Ravidas

Ravidas Jayanti: Guru Ravidas' teachings and messages inspire everyone.

On the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the teachings of the mystic poet-saint inspire us every day. Guru Ravidas was of the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered as the founder of 21st-century Ravidassia religion. He led a simple life, not attached to worldly desires. According to the Hindu calendar, the saint's birthday is observed on Magh Purnima - full moon day in the month of Magh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video paying tribute to the saint: Watch here:

President Ramnath Kovind tweeted, "Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His teachings and message of equality, unity and social harmony continue to inspire our society #PresidentKovind"

Maharashtra Chief Minister paid tributes to Sant Ravidas Maharaj on his birth anniversary:

He tweeted:

Sant Ravidas Maharaj was a preacher of universal brotherhood and humanism throughout his life. "If God actually resides in every human being, then it's quite futile to segregate persons on the basis of castes, creeds and other such hierarchical social orders," he had said.