Ravi Shankar Prasad Discharged From AIIMS

Ravi Shankar Prasad, 64, had arrived at the hospital around 8 pm on Wednesday.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities said on Thursday that Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was discharged from the hospital earlier in the day, where he was admitted in the Pulmonary Medicine Department.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah at the hospital later on Thursday.

Mr Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday after contracting swine flu, hospital authorities told IANS.